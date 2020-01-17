Leroy Alaniz (right) is sworn in as municipal judge for the city of La Joya by Mayor Isidro Casanova (left). Progress Times photo by Jamie Treviño.

La Joya names new municipal judge

|
Franco Lopez (left) being sworn in as on the Agua SUD board of directors by state Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa Monday, January 13, 2020. Progress Times photo by Jose De Leon III

Agua SUD gains new director

|
CityofMissionLogo

Mission’s Madero Bridge Project still up in the air

|
Starr County Logo

Starr county commissioners meeting report

|
Nancy Ramones, address the Sharyland school board of trustees during a special meeting Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Progress Times photo by Jose De Leon III.

Sharyland community members speak out on alleged hazing incident

|
Members of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club with Brandon Tadeo Alvarez (center) at an April 2019 benefit supporting him. Courtesy photo

Help on wheels

|
Peñitas Library Director Yenni Espinoza. Courtesy photo.

Peñitas library celebrating 10 years

|
Model Hannah Grace Vaughan posing in “Newsflash” of the Modern Chaos series. Photo courtesy of Gisselle Costa and Denisse Damken.

An introduction to Modern Chaos: The sustainable fashion line designed by two IB at Lamar Academy seniors

|
Staff and board members of the South Texas Literacy Coalition, along with community partners and members of the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce, cut the ribbon for the organization’s new space. Progress Times photo by Jamie Treviño.

South Texas Literacy Coalition opens new doors

|
Texas Citrus Fiesta logo

TCF Fun Fair Carnival location determined at Mission P&Z Commission meeting

|
The Texas citrus Fiesta 2019 Royal court during the January 2019 Parade of Oranges. Progress Times photo by Dee Rendon

Far from the Final Frontier

|
A scene from the play “Yana Wana’s Legend of the Bluebonnet.” Courtesy photo.

Play at Sharyland High School introduces students to Coahuiltecan history

|

Latest E-Edition

Local News

La Joya names new municipal judge
Agua SUD gains new director
Mission’s Madero Bridge Project still up in the air

Area Sports

Lady Patriots’ duo receive All State honors
Second half success
King of the hill

Take Our Poll

What streaming services do you use?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Video Of The Week